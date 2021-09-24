Miami given May 8 date for debut F1 race

Miami has been given a May 8 date for the city's first Formula One race around the Hard Rock Stadium next year, organisers said on Thursday.

"There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it," said Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel in a statement.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the United States since the world championship started in 1950.

Florida last featured on the calendar in 1959 when Sebring hosted a season-ender won by New Zealander Bruce McLaren.

The Hard Rock Stadium belongs to real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins NFL team Stephen Ross, who is funding construction of the track and covering race costs.

Formula One's 2022 calendar is not due to be published until next month but some venues have announced provisional dates.

Silverstone is selling tickets for the British Grand Prix on July 3 next year.

