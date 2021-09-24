Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Miami given May 8 date for debut F1 race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Miami given May 8 date for debut F1 race

Miami given May 8 date for debut F1 race

FILE PHOTO: General overall view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, January 30, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 01:04AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 01:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Miami has been given a May 8 date for the city's first Formula One race around the Hard Rock Stadium next year, organisers said on Thursday.

"There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it," said Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel in a statement.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the United States since the world championship started in 1950.

Florida last featured on the calendar in 1959 when Sebring hosted a season-ender won by New Zealander Bruce McLaren.

The Hard Rock Stadium belongs to real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins NFL team Stephen Ross, who is funding construction of the track and covering race costs.

Formula One's 2022 calendar is not due to be published until next month but some venues have announced provisional dates.

Silverstone is selling tickets for the British Grand Prix on July 3 next year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us