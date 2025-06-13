Miami World Cup officials play down travel concerns a year from kick-off

As a gleaming clock began ticking towards the 2026 World Cup, Miami officials launched the city's one-year countdown seeking to allay fears that America's stricter immigration stance could deter the overseas fans that it hopes to attract.

The celebratory unveiling on Wednesday, featuring singer Marc Anthony, came just days after unrest in Los Angeles and amid the implementation of stricter border controls under President Donald Trump's administration.

"I don't think anybody has anything to be afraid of. Miami is an incredibly welcoming place, and we're very excited to welcome the world," Alina T. Hudak, president of the 2026 Miami Host Committee, said at the countdown event.

The digital clock, soon to greet travellers at Miami International Airport, marks 365 days until the start of the biggest World Cup in history — 48 teams playing 104 matches across three North American nations.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

However, security arrangements have drawn particular scrutiny, especially regarding the involvement of immigration enforcement agencies.

Marcio Carvalho Da Silva Correia, a Brazilian visitor to Miami, told Reuters he had heard people talking about concerns they had about the World Cup.

"They’re scared they'll show up and get deported," he said.

"But I think, given how beautiful the party is going to be, nothing like that is going to happen."

Rodney Barreto, co-chair of the Miami Host Committee, confirmed that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be involved in security operations.

"They will be there to support us with security, but not to capture people," he said.

At Fiorito, an Argentine restaurant in Miami's Little Haiti neighbourhood, fans of the South American nation's defending champions expressed confidence that their countrymen would travel regardless.

"Wherever the World Cup is, it's great ... we're excited about being world champions and we can do much more," Argentina supporter Nicolas Lomazzi.

For Miami, a city shaped by successive waves of immigration, hosting the tournament represents a delicate balancing act — showcasing its multicultural identity while navigating an increasingly complex immigration landscape.

Brazilian-born Miami resident Pedro Lub said the city's Latino population was really excited about soccer's biggest tournament coming to town and he hoped the immigration authorities did not use it as an excuse for a crackdown.

"I have a lot of friends that are in weird situations without status or something like that and yeah, everybody's worried," he told Reuters.

"People are just trying to watch a soccer match. It’d be pretty bad if they got caught just trying to have fun.

"I think people are expecting it to be a great tournament."

(Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris, Peter Rutherford)