Michael Carrick given permanent deal as Manchester United manager

Manchester United on Friday (May 22) rewarded Michael Carrick with a permanent deal as head coach for guiding the club to a third-placed finish in the English Premier League.

"We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract," the Red Devils said in a statement on Friday.

Carrick, the 44-year-old former United player, took charge on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January and led United to Champions League qualification with an impressive run of form.

"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," Carrick said.

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

"Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again."

United will play in the Champions League next season after missing out on European football this term.