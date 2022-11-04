Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
The Ferrari F2003 GA chassis number 229 with which Formula One F1 driver Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is seen during a preview at Sotheby's before the auction sale where it is estimated to fetch between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 CHF, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
The Ferrari F2003 GA chassis number 229 with which Formula One F1 driver Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is seen during a preview at Sotheby's before the auction sale where it is estimated to fetch between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 CHF, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
The steering wheel of the Ferrari F2003 GA chassis number 229 with which Formula One F1 driver Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is seen during a preview at Sotheby's before the auction sale where it is estimated to fetch between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 CHF, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
The Ferrari F2003 GA chassis number 229 with which Formula One F1 driver Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is seen during a preview at Sotheby's before the auction sale where it is estimated to fetch between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 CHF, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Michael Schumacher's winning Ferrari up for auction in Geneva
The Ferrari F2003 GA chassis number 229 with which Formula One F1 driver Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is seen during a preview at Sotheby's before the auction sale where it is estimated to fetch between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 CHF, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
04 Nov 2022 11:26PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 11:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.

The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to US$9.4 million, according to the sellers.

"It's ... special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher," said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales.

He said the target market were race course buyers, since the car is "track-ready", as well as art collectors.

Sotheby's is also presenting eight rare "Fancy Blue" diamonds valued at more than US$70 million. This colour is the highest possible colour grading for blue diamonds and is awarded to no more than 1 per cent of blue diamonds submitted to the Gemological Institute of America, Sotheby's said.

"It is extremely rare and to have a collection of eight it is super exciting," said jewellery specialist at Sotheby's Geneva, Marie-Cécile Cisamolo. The diamonds will be offered at auction in Geneva, New York and Hong Kong and the first one will be offered in the Swiss city on Nov 9.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.