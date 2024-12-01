Michel calls for Girona to bounce back ahead of Villarreal clash

Girona must bounce back after a tough start in the Champions League, manager Michel said ahead of Sunday's LaLiga visit to Villarreal, hoping a win will bring a much-needed boost.

Girona have endured a tough European campaign so far, becoming the first Spanish team in Champions League history to lose four of their opening five matches following a bitter 1-0 defeat at Austrian side Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

"Despite the hard blow in the Champions League, now we have to bounce back and continue with the dynamic we had in the (Spanish) league," Michel told a press conference on Saturday.

"If we win tomorrow the team will get some oxygen back."

Girona are on a three-match winning streak in LaLiga and stand eighth with 21 points, while Marcelino Garcia Toral's Villarreal are on a positive run and sit fourth with 25.

"Villarreal are in a great moment. And to be as high up as possible we have to win games like tomorrow's match," Michel added.

"If we win tomorrow we can look at the top. But it's a very difficult game. Villarreal in defence are always in balance to make a quick attack. In two or three passes they can have a chance to score."

Michel said striker Viktor Tsygankov, who has struggled with a hamstring injury since early October, is a doubt for the match along with midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

"We have concerns regarding Tsygankov and Asprilla, as both finished the previous match with discomfort," Michel said.

"Tsygankov is experiencing an ankle issue, while Asprilla has a strain in his adductor muscle. We'll see how they feel tomorrow."