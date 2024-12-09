Michel demands aggression from Girona in 'historic' meeting with Liverpool

Girona will need to be more aggressive and outwork Liverpool when the two teams meet in a Champions League clash at the Montilivi Stadium, the Spanish club's coach Michel said on Monday.

Girona, who finished third in LaLiga last season, currently sit in ninth place in the Spanish top-flight and are on a four-game winless streak across all competitions.

They have also won just one of their five matches in Europe as opposed to Tuesday's in-form opponents Liverpool, who have a perfect record in the competition and top both the Champions League and Premier League standings.

"We want to see an aggressive Girona with and without the ball. They dominate the game. I prefer to have the mentality of winning the ball back as quickly as possible, we have to look forward with and without the ball," Michel told reporters.

"It's possible that at times we'll be defending spaces but the mentality has to be very aggressive. The crowd has to be screaming for a historic moment, for the fans to lead us to an incredible day and for the players not to get tired of running."

Michel said he was fully aware of the scale of the task facing Girona.

"They dominate all the concepts of the game. Their game is very dynamic, they change structure at any moment and they have players with top intensity and pressure," the Spanish manager added.

"If you get behind them they are capable of winning duels... if they are in a low block they are capable of defending the area because they are strong in the air.

"We will have to run more than ever. But it can be done, of course. They dominate everything and that's why we have to think about ourselves, be ourselves and give the best version of ourselves."

Michel, who played for Rayo Vallecano, came close to facing Liverpool when the two teams both qualified for the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2001.

The 49-year-old said it had always been his dream to face the Anfield outfit, adding: "It means a lot to me.

"At Rayo I always sang 'next year Rayo-Liverpool' and it was a dream. After qualifying for the Champions League, they were an opponent I wanted. Playing at Anfield or here is the same, it's a dream for everyone."