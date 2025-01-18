Michel expects a better second half of the season for Girona

Girona have been unable to recapture last season's momentum where they led the LaLiga table for much of the campaign as they sit eighth this season, but coach Michel said he expected a turnaround in the second half of the campaign.

A 90th-minute strike by Jhon Solis secured a 1-0 win over Alaves for Girona last week, as they bounced back in the league with their second straight win after an injury-ridden start to the season.

"For the second round I expect a better team and above all a more regular team when it comes to doing things," Michel told reporters on Friday.

"Solis' goal against Alaves shows the mentality of the team and the club, always looking forward."

Girona on Saturday host 13th-placed Sevilla, who are seven points below the top six who will qualify for European competition.

"Sevilla are a direct rival for Europe. They have a great coaching staff who ensure that the team has a high level of possession and a mentality of being protagonists," Michel said.

"They are a physically strong team and if you lose the ball, in transition, they do things very well and in two or three passes they get to your goal."

Michel said it was important not to drop points at home, with Girona set to visit top-four sides Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid next month.

"It's the first home game of 2025 and we want to do it for our people... this month of January is very tough and if you win games, it's easier to prepare for the next one," he added.