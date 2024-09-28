Michel seeks more consistency from Girona after slow start to season

Girona manager Michel wants his side to put on more performances like they did in Wednesday's scoreless LaLiga draw with Rayo Vallecano, saying on Saturday that he was confident his team can deliver more positive results.

Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last season's surprise LaLiga challengers Girona dominated proceedings with more than 70 per cent of possession even though they were wasteful at home against Rayo, missing several chances.

Having gone toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for much of last campaign before eventually finishing third, Girona now sit 12th in the LaLiga standings on eight points from seven matches.

"We shouldn't compare ourselves to last year because we are a different team," Michel told reporters ahead of Sunday's LaLiga trip to Celta Vigo.

"I really liked the team against Rayo, and if we had that level and continuity before against Valencia (when Girona lost 2-0) and Barcelona (a 4-1 defeat), I would be very happy.

"Rayo didn't score against us, they were defending the whole game and that's not easy to achieve. I'm convinced that we need to give continuity to the idea we had the other day, only then will we be close to winning more games."

Michel said he was not worried about his side's goal-scoring form.

"We have the capacity to finish more plays and we have to find the timing to do it now. This is our concern and the training sessions are going in that direction," he added.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Celta, who are 10th in LaLiga with one more point than Girona.

"They have started the league well," Michel said. "They are the best team in terms of ball circulation, and they do things very well.

"At home they have won everything except the last game (1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid), in which they deserved more.

"They are a team that hurts you with the ball and that's why we have to impose our game, make good possessions and arrive well in the opponent's half and in the opponent's goal."