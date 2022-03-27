Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Saudi GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Saudi GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash

Saudi GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Haas' Mick Schumacher is taken away in an ambulance after crashing during qualifying REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Pool
Saudi GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Haas' Mick Schumacher during qualifying REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
27 Mar 2022 02:12AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JEDDAH : Saudi Grand Prix qualifying in Jeddah was halted on Saturday after Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a huge crash in the second phase of the session.

The U.S.-owned Formula One team said they had heard that the son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was conscious after the crash.

The German was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car.

Sky Sports television estimated the car was travelling at 170mph (274kph) at the time of impact into the concrete barriers at the exit to turn 10.

Debris was scattered across the track.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us