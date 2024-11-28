Mick Schumacher leaves Mercedes, Bottas in talks

DOHA :Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher will leave the Formula One team at the end of the season and Valtteri Bottas looks set to replace the German after deciding against making a full-time switch to IndyCar in 2025.

Mercedes said in a statement at the Qatar Grand Prix on Thursday that the 25-year-old son of seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was leaving to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Renault-owned Alpine later confirmed Schumacher would continue to race for them in the world endurance championship next year.

Bottas is looking for new opportunities after his contract with Swiss-based Sauber, who will become the Audi works team in 2026, runs out at the end of the season. Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will replace him.

The Finn told reporters at the Lusail circuit that talks with Mercedes were going well and he would not be doing a full season anywhere else in 2025.

"Jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1, I just feel like it comes a bit too quick," he added, confirming approaches from the U.S.-based series.

"I did get a solid offer for 2025, full season," he said.

Bottas said he wanted to do one-off races, mentioning the Indianapolis 500, Australian V8s and rallying as areas of interest.

"My priority stays Formula One. If it's not to be Formula One in 2026 then it (IndyCar) is really interesting for me for the future," he added.

"I feel like I'm not done yet with this sport so to be around, to be able to do some testing etc, gives me a chance for 2026. In this sport you never know what happens," he added.

"There is also a new team joining which means two more seats."

Bottas and his Chinese team mate Zhou Guanyu have failed to score this season.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed former F2 champion Schumacher, who has been reserve for the past two years, as "a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships".

Schumacher said it had been tough watching others race.

"I want to get back to focusing 100 per cent on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport," he added. "Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."