Mickelson asks PGA Tour for release to play LIV Golf event
FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

26 Apr 2022 07:26AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 07:26AM)
Phil Mickelson has asked the PGA Tour for a release that would allow him to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event near London in June and he has also registered to play in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, his agent said.

Players had until Monday to submit a request to the PGA Tour to compete at a conflicting tour event. The first LIV Golf Invitational will be held from June 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London.

The six-time major champion also submitted his application for next month's PGA Championship, where he is the defending champion, and June's U.S. Open.

"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play," Steve Loy, co-president of Sportfive, said in a statement.

"Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

Mickelson announced in February that he was taking a break from the sport after critical comments he made in an interview about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league surfaced.

The 51-year-old did not compete at this month's Masters.

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods also appeared on the preliminary field lists for the PGA Championship, which will be held at Southern Hills.

Woods was in a car crash in February 2021 that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg but he managed to compete at the Masters, where he made the cut but finished in 47th.

Source: Reuters

