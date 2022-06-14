Logo
Mickelson paired with Lowry, Oosthuizen in latest US Open attempt
Sport

Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 10, 2022 Team Hy Flyer's Phil Mickelson of the U.S. during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Shane Lowry hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Louis Oosthuizen hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
14 Jun 2022 03:51AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 03:51AM)
BROOKLINE, Mass. : Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson will tee off with Ireland's Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa on Thursday as he begins his 30th attempt to win the U.S. Open.

The American rolled into Brookline mired in controversy and banned from the PGA Tour, where he collected 45 wins in a career that has spanned more than three decades, after signing on to play with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Mickelson will tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT) on Thursday, having avoided a grouping with one of his most vocal critics on the tour, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who won in 2011, begins his bid at the Country Club at 7:40 a.m. ET (1140 GMT) alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and five-times PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele, after winning at the Canadian Open on Sunday.

Twice PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will play in a group with Norwegian Viktor Hovland and fellow American Tony Finau from 1:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT).

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain will play on Thursday in a group including twice major winner Collin Morikawa and James Piot, both of the United States, at 7:18 a.m. ET (1118 GMT).

Source: Reuters

