Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Middlesbrough appoint Edwards as head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Middlesbrough appoint Edwards as head coach

Middlesbrough appoint Edwards as head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town - Loftus Road, London, Britain - January 6, 2025 Rob Edwards Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

24 Jun 2025 09:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rob Edwards has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach, the English Championship club said on Tuesday, the former Luton Town manager replacing Michael Carrick after signing a three-year contract.

Carrick parted ways with the second-tier side this month after they missed out on the promotion playoffs.

"It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here," Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards, 42, led Luton to promotion to the Premier League in his debut season, but the club were relegated straight back to the Championship in 2024 and to third-tier League One this year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement