Middlesbrough part ways with manager Carrick

Middlesbrough have sacked head coach Michael Carrick, the second-tier Championship club said on Wednesday after a disappointing season in which they missed out on a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Former Manchester United and England player Carrick took charge of Middlesbrough in 2022 and guided them to a fourth-placed finish and the playoffs in his first season, but the club have finished 8th and 10th in their past two campaigns.

"Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club," the club said in a statement.

Carrick made more than 700 club appearances in his career and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League at United under Alex Ferguson.

His first stint in management came during an interim spell at United following the sacking of Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.