Middlesbrough stun Man Utd on penalties in FA Cup fourth-round shock
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2022 Manchester United's Anthony Elanga is consoled by teammates after missing his penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Craig Brough TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2022 Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel and Joe Lumley celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo before he scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga look dejected after losing the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2022 Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder reacts during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Craig Brough
05 Feb 2022 07:18AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 07:26AM)
MANCHESTER: Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties after wasting a sackful of chances in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday (Feb 4).

The hosts paid for their profligacy in a tense shoot-out when, after the first 15 penalties had all been scored, United's Anthony Elanga blazed over to send 9,000 Boro fans wild.

Jadon Sancho's 25th-minute goal, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a penalty, was scant reward for United's dominance with Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford both culpable of failing to take golden chances.

Boro kept themselves in the tie, however, and equalised in the 64th minute when former United youth player Matt Crooks converted from close range.

Bruno Fernandes somehow struck the post with the goal gaping soon after and United then battered away at Boro's defence in extra time all to no avail.

Boro then showed incredible poise with their penalties to send the 12-time FA Cup winners tumbling out.

Source: Reuters

