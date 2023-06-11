Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma

Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Olympique Lyonnais v Brondby - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 30, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

11 Jun 2023 11:54PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 12:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Midfielder Houssem Aouar has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

"I think it's the right project for me, with a big team, quality players and a unique fanbase. I'm now a Giallorossi (nickname for Roma) player, and I'm ready to go," he said in a statement.

The 24-year-old played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.