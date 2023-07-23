Logo
Sport

Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

Soccer Football - FC Barcelona's Arthur Melo Presentation - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - July 12, 2018 Barcelona's Arthur Melo during a press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

23 Jul 2023 12:15AM (Updated: 23 Jul 2023 12:33AM)
Fiorentina have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs said on Saturday (Jul 22).

The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros (US$22.25 million).

Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes.

Having accumulated 22 Brazil caps, he was part of the national team's triumph at the 2019 Copa America.

Fiorentina finished in the eighth position in Serie A last season and experienced defeats in the Coppa Italia and The Europa Conference League finals.

Source: Reuters

