Midtjylland game at Egnatia moved due to civil unrest in Tirana

Oct 15 : FC Midtjylland's UEFA Conference League opener at Albanian side KF Egnatia on Thursday has been moved from the Arena Kombetare in Tirana to the Elbasan Arena, the Danish club said.

UEFA changed the venue following discussions with local authorities in response to demonstrations in the capital.

Elbasan is about a 40-minute drive southeast of Tirana.

Student organisers said the protests were over conditions at universities, higher education costs, a lack of both financial support and employment prospects after graduation.

The unrest follows months of mostly peaceful demonstrations sparked by plans to build a luxury resort on Albania's southern coast backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a project that has faced legal challenges.