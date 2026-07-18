Migne hops from Haiti to Gabon

July 18 : French-born coach Sebastien Migne, who led Haiti to the World Cup, has been appointed to take charge of Gabon as they seek to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

It is a return to African football for the 53-year-old, previously coach of Congo, Kenya, and Equatorial Guinea. He was also the assistant coach of Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gabon begin their Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in September with matches against Morocco and Niger.

Migne helped Haiti to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, but they were eliminated in the first round of the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Gabon football federation did not give any details of the contract terms when announcing the appointment.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Williams)