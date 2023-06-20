Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mihaila late show snatches point for Romania in Switzerland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mihaila late show snatches point for Romania in Switzerland

Mihaila late show snatches point for Romania in Switzerland
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group I - Switzerland v Romania - Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland - June 19, 2023 Romania's Valentin Mihaila celebrates scoring their second goal with fans REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mihaila late show snatches point for Romania in Switzerland
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group I - Switzerland v Romania - Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland - June 19, 2023 Romania coach Edward Iordanescu celebrates with teammates after Valentin Mihaila scores their second goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
20 Jun 2023 04:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUCERNE, Switzerland : Two late goals in three minutes from Romania forward Valentin Mihaila earned a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Monday as the visitors snatched a point having been second best for the vast majority of the game.

A brace of goals from red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni looked to have won the day for the Swiss, who should have been out of sight by halftime having created a plethora of chances, but Mihaila’s unlikely double will provide more frustration for home coach Murat Yakin.

He had been critical of his side after their lacklustre 2-1 victory in Andorra on Friday, but must have thought they would make it four wins from four in the qualifiers as they led Romania going into the final minute of the 90.

Switzerland still top the pool with 10 points as they bid for a place in next year’s finals in Germany, while Romania are second with eight points, also from four matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.