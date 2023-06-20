Mihaila late show for Romania stuns Swiss in thrilling draw

LUCERNE, Switzerland: Romania forward Valentin Mihaila struck a late double in three minutes to earn his side a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Monday (Jun 19) as the visitors snatched a point having been second best for most of the game.

Two goals from red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni looked to have won the day for the Swiss, who should have been out of sight by halftime having created loads of chances, but Mihaila’s unlikely brace will provide more frustration for home coach Murat Yakin.

He had been critical of his side after their lacklustre 2-1 victory in Andorra on Friday, but must have thought they would make it four wins from four in the qualifiers as they led Romania going into the final minute of the 90.

Switzerland still top the group with 10 points as they bid for a place at next year’s finals in Germany, while Romania are second with eight points, also from four matches.

The hosts were left to wonder how they failed to win, having been put in the driving seat by Amdouni’s double and after creating numerous other opportunities through the guile of playmakers Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas.

Amdouni, a former Turkey junior international, has now scored in each of Switzerland's four qualifiers, an important contribution in the injury absence of lead forward Breel Embolo.

He went close early on when he narrowly failed to get on the end of Granit Xhaka’s cross, before grabbing the game’s first goal with a simple tap-in. Vargas did superbly on the left-wing and his deflected cut-back was perfect for Amdouni.

The forward added a second with a clinical finish through the legs of goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan having been set up by an exquisite through ball with the outside of his boot by Shaqiri.

The latter should have added a third early in the second half with a chance at the back post he somehow put wide, and Romania made him pay.

The visitors were barely in the game as an attacking threat until Mihaila volleyed home Olimpiu Moruțan’s cross-field pass after 89 minutes and added a second when they combined in the second minute of added time to stun the home fans into silence.

Switzerland might still have won it but debutant Uran Bislimi struck the crossbar with virtually the final kick of the game to cap a disappointing night for the hosts.