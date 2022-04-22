Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mike Tyson involved in altercation on plane
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mike Tyson involved in altercation on plane

Mike Tyson involved in altercation on plane

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Former boxer Mike Tyson before the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus

22 Apr 2022 12:31PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mike Tyson was involved in a scuffle with another passenger on an airplane at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday, his spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

TMZ posted a video that purported to show Tyson punching the passenger, who was seated behind him and previously was seen trying to get Tyson's attention. The other man was shown subsequently in the video with bloody cuts on his head.

Tyson's spokesperson told ESPN, "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

San Francisco Police told ESPN that "officers were dispatched to a physical altercation on board an airplane" on Wednesday night, with two subjects detailed and then released. One of the two people sustained injuries but "provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."

Tyson eventually traveled to Miami, where he was photographed on Thursday in a nightclub with former wrestling star Ric Flair, who tweeted the picture.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us