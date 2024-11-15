Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul in final face-off before Netflix bout

Mike Tyson could not wait to put on the gloves to take a shot at upcoming opponent Jake Paul, striking the social media influencer-turned-boxer in the face as they approached each other at Thursday's (Nov 14) weigh-in at Arlington, Texas.

The one-time "Baddest Man on the Planet", 58-year-old Tyson is returning to the ring for his first professional fight in 19 years against "ultimate heel" Paul in the wildly anticipated showdown at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

There was no love lost between the two as Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds (103.6kg), approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: "Talking's over."