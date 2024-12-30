Miklosko halts cancer treatment, makes emotional appearance at West Ham

LONDON : Ludek Miklosko was given a rousing reception by West Ham United fans ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool after the club's former keeper announced he was no longer continuing with cancer treatment.

The 63-year-old Czech, who made almost 400 appearances for West Ham, said he has decided to stop chemotherapy in order to enjoy life. He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago after discovering a lump on his hip.

"I decided not to take the chemotherapy, because I want to live a normal life," Miklosko said in a statement before he walked on the pitch at the London Stadium before Sunday's game, waving as fans applauded and sang his name.

"I have very good people around me, and I have my work and my football, which is my life, all I have known. I want to keep doing that for as long as I can.

"When they told me about what the chemotherapy would mean, it was a case of not being able to work or be around my colleagues for around six months, not travel, have some sickness and everything else, and I said no - I do not want that."

Miklosko became a fan favourite at West Ham during eight years at the club from 1990 and his name is still sung.

He is currently Sporting Director at Banik Ostrava - his local club and where his career began.

"Lots of friends have said to me that, if they didn't know what I was going through, they would think that I was fine, which is nice for me to hear, because I want to feel like that for as long as possible," Miklosko said.