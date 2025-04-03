Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

MILAN : Inter Milan recovered from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie on Wednesday as Tammy Abraham and Hakan Calhanoglu both scored in the second half.

Abraham gave Milan the lead just after the break, finding the net with an angled shot into the far bottom corner, before Inter levelled through a powerful long-range effort by Calhanoglu in the 67th minute.

The second leg will be played on April 23.

Bologna earned a 3-0 first-leg advantage over Empoli in the other semi-final on Tuesday.