Milan and Juve offer up another 0-0 draw to consolidate top-four grip

MILAN, April 26 : AC Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, a second stalemate between the sides in Serie A this season, with both clubs on course for a place in next season's Champions League.

Inter lead the standings on 79 points, 10 ahead of Napoli with Milan a further two points back in third on 67. Juve hold the all-important fourth spot with 64 points, three ahead of Como and AS Roma with four rounds remaining.

There were no goals when the sides met in Turin back in October, and Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri again had to settle for a share of the spoils against the club where he won five league titles.

After an uneventful, cagey opening, former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot fired the first shot on target late in the opening half, his powerful strike from the edge of the area parried away by Michele Di Gregorio.

Khephren Thuram had the ball in the net at the other end moments later but the goal was ruled out for offside, as the game finally sparked into life, and Milan keeper Mike Maignan denied Francisco Conceicao before the break.

Conceicao, a constant threat on the right wing, had another effort saved by Maignan shortly after the break before Alexis Saelemaekers rattled the Juve crossbar but the game petered out to its almost inevitable goalless conclusion.