Milan and Maignan deny Inter top spot with 1-0 derby win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 23, 2025 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia and Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 23, 2025 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia and Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 23, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu has his penalty saved by AC Milan's Mike Maignan REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 23, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 23, 2025 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
24 Nov 2025 06:01AM
MILAN :Christian Pulisic's goal gave AC Milan a 1-0 win over city rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday with Mike Maignan saving Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty to deny the hosts an equaliser.

Milan moved up to second spot on 25 points, two behind leaders AS Roma, and level with defending champions Napoli while Inter, who could have returned to the summit with a win, slipped to fourth place on 24 points alongside Bologna.

Following a frantic opening half where Inter had most of the chances and Milan were saved by their keeper and the upright, Pulisic gave Milan the lead nine minutes after the break.

A Strahinja Pavlovic foul on Marcus Thuram gave Inter a lifeline 16 minutes from time, but Maignan came to the rescue again and Milan held on to earn local bragging rights and a statement win in a tight title race.

Source: Reuters
