Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner

Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner

FILE PHOTO: Football - AC Milan v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final - The Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece - May 23, 2007 (L - R) Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and AC Milan's Filippo Inzaghi celebrate at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Michael Regan/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 12:02AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 12:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Serie A clubs AC Milan and Monza announced on Thursday (Jul 6) the establishment of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, an annual friendly match between the teams that will honour the late former Prime Minister of Italy.

Berlusconi died last month at the age of 86 after suffering from leukaemia and developing a lung infection.

He owned Milan from 1986 to 2017 and took over Monza in 2018 when the club were playing in Italy's third tier. Under his ownership, Monza achieved their first promotion to Serie A last year.

The two teams will play the inaugural edition of the friendly on Aug. 8 at Stadio Brianteo in Monza. The match venue will alternate in the future.

Milan ended the recent season in fourth place, while Monza finished in 11th place.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.