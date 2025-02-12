Milan boss warns of tough Feyenoord game despite coaching change

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao is expecting a fierce Champions League challenge against struggling Feyenoord, despite the Dutch side appointing an interim coach only on Tuesday.

Eredivisie fifth-placed Feyenoord host AC Milan on Wednesday, with Pascal Bosschaart - who has no experience as a senior coach - in charge after the dismissal of Brian Priske.

Conceicao challenged his players to rise to the occasion after falling short of direct qualification for the round of 16.

"We have an important match, and we're in this situation because of our own mistakes. We take full responsibility," the Portuguese manager told reporters on Tuesday.

"The change of coach is huge motivation for players. Plus Rotterdam is traditionally a difficult place to play, I was here three years ago with Porto, it's a fiery atmosphere.

"We have our problems too. The story of this game will be written by us, it depends on what we do. If we go out there with the right attitude and do what we prepared, then we're more likely to get a good result."

The former Porto boss hinted he may take an attacking approach by fielding January signings Joao Felix and Santiago Gimenez to join Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao in attack.

"We don't have many alternatives, because we've only got 15 outfield players plus the youngsters due to injuries and the lads who aren't in the list," Conceicao said.

"Coaches have to find solutions, these four are in the squad and so tomorrow we'll see."

Conceicao was full of praise for Gimenez, who will be facing his former team Feyenoord after scoring his first goal for Milan in Saturday's 2-0 Serie A win over Empoli.

"Santi is a player I've been following for years. In football, he's young and has a long way to go. But he's already a top-level player," he said.

"He needs to keep working hard because the team needs him, both with and without the ball. I'm very happy with him and with everyone else right now."