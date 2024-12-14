Milan captain Calabria dismisses questions about his commitment

AC Milan captain Davide Calabria has hit out at online criticism he faced since manager Paulo Fonseca questioned the commitment of some players in the team following their 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.

While Fonseca did not name names, Calabria and a few of his teammates drew heat from fans.

"A lot of misinformation has been circulating about me and our team over the last few days. Fake news that deserves no weight," Calabria, who has spent his entire professional career at Milan, wrote on social media on Friday.

"They only create confusion and division. I ask for respect for me, for our work and for the club we represent."

Calabria has dealt with several injuries since last year and has made only four league appearances this season due to adductor and calf issues.

"Our focus remains on the field, where we work every day with the utmost professionalism to improve," the 28-year-old added.

Milan, seventh in Serie A, host Genoa on Sunday.