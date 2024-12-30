Milan coach Fonseca stands defiant as pressure mounts

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca dismissed growing speculation about his future on Sunday, stressing that he had not discussed his role with anyone and had no fear.

Rumours about his possible departure dominated Italian media coverage of Milan's 1-1 draw at home against AS Roma in Serie A.

His team have had a lukewarm season so far, eighth in the domestic table and 12th in the Champions League.

"Did I have a tough meeting with Zlatan ?" Fonseca said of rumours he had spoken to the club's senior adviser and former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"No, I haven’t spoken to anyone. I haven't seen anyone from the club. I can't say anything more. I can't make up things that haven't happened," he told a press conference.

"Never in my life have I been afraid in football. And I'll continue like this. For me it's important to always have a clear conscience: I work, I'm honest with those who work with me ... I'm not afraid of anything."

Fonseca said he planned to lead Milan in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana after the New Year against Juventus in Riyadh.

"I can expect it, I have no signs to the contrary. Now I'm going home, I'll watch the game, and then I'll think about working."

He said he had no regrets about the job he had done so far at Milan since arriving in June, taking over from Stefano Pioli.

At Sunday's game, Fonseca became the centre of attention just before the break, when his protests over Tijjani Reijnders going down inside the box led to his dismissal for dissent, after the referee waved play on.

"I was exaggerated in my protest at that moment, but I don’t want to say anything. It is a very clear situation for me," Fonseca told the DAZN streaming service.