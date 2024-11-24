Milan coach Fonseca urges team to take more risks after lifeless Juve draw

MILAN : AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca sympathised with the fans who booed his players after an unexciting goalless draw against Juventus on Saturday and urged his team to take more risks in the future.

Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw in a dull Serie A clash at the San Siro and the fans greeted the final whistle with a chorus of boos after both sides struggled for chances to take the three points.

"When you don't win, and after a match like this, maybe if I was a fan I'd do the same," Fonseca told DAZN.

"I'm not a defender of this and I understand the fans perfectly."

Milan's only real chance before the break came through Emerson Royal, who headed wide of the near post after a corner.

A weak Theo Hernandez header straight at Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio in added time was their only effort on target.

"It was a very tactical match. The team had too much respect for Juve and Juve too much respect for us," Fonseca said.

"We know that Juve defend very well, it is not easy to have opportunities against them and those we had to attack we did not exploit well.

"We could have done something more offensively, we made a mistake in the last pass and we never took risks. It is not easy against Juve, but when we have the opportunity we have to do better in the final decisions.

"The team always had the will to play safe but, if we want to score, we have to take more risks. Normally we always create different situations, today the team didn't take any offensive risks."

When asked if seventh-placed Milan - on 19 points with a game in hand - still stood a chance in the title battle, Fonseca responded affirmatively.

"It's difficult for other people but I still believe. There are still many games and other teams can lose points," he said.