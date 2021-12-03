Logo
Milan considering January signing to replace injured Kjaer - Pioli
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 15, 2021 Denmark's Simon Kjaer in action Reuters/Russell Cheyne

03 Dec 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 10:34PM)
MILAN : AC Milan could dip into the January transfer market if Simon Kjaer's injury is as serious as feared, coach Stefano Pioli said on Friday.

Denmark defender Kjaer sustained a knee injury during Wednesday's 3-0 Serie A win over Genoa and was filmed with a heavy leg strapping and crutches the following day ahead of medical tests.

There are fears that the 32-year-old, who has made 11 league appearances this season, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"If a long-term injury is confirmed, I think we will need to act in the transfer market, but we will only do it to improve the team," Pioli told a news conference on Friday.

He added: "Simon's charisma, personality and ability to know what to say at the right moment is very important for the team.

"We are very close to Simon and we are worried for him. But we are also aware that everything will be alright and that he will get through this, because he is a strong person."

Milan, who are second in Serie A and one point off top, host bottom side Salernitana on Saturday.

Pioli said that midfielder Ismael Bennacer has recovered from injury, but warned of overworking players as his team prepare for their fifth match in a run of nine games in 32 days.

"It is difficult to organise a different fixture list, but it is obvious that we play too much," he said.

"You get back in the middle of the night from an away game and then play again two days later.

"You talk about squad rotation, but it is normal to give the players a breather every now and then. It is hard to find a solution, but if you play so much it is there for everyone to see. Every team has some injuries."

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

