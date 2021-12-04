Logo
Milan defender Kjaer out for six months after knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Simon Kjaer receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 1, 2021 AC Milan's Simon Kjaer reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
04 Dec 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 03:48AM)
AC Milan suffered a major blow on Friday after medical tests revealed that their Denmark centre back Simon Kjaer is expected to be out for six months following a knee operation.

Kjaer, who has played 14 games in all competitions so far this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday's 3-0 Serie A win nL1N2SM3AM over Genoa.

Milan said the 32-year-old had arthroscopic surgery on Friday to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and re-insert the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee.

"Kjaer is doing well and is eager to begin the rehabilitation process immediately. He is expected to be out for six months," the statement read.

Earlier, Milan coach Stefano Pioli said the club could dip into the January transfer market nL1N2SO16S if Kjaer's injury was as serious as feared.

Milan are second in Serie A, one point behind Napoli after 15 matches, and host bottom side Salernitana on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

