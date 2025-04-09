Logo
Sport

Milan defender Walker has surgery after fracturing elbow
Sport

Milan defender Walker has surgery after fracturing elbow

Milan defender Walker has surgery after fracturing elbow

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2025 AC Milan's Kyle Walker applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

09 Apr 2025 06:13AM
AC Milan defender Kyle Walker underwent surgery on Tuesday after suffering a fracture to his right elbow, the Serie A club said.

The timeline for Walker's recovery was not disclosed, but the club said that the operation was a success and he will begin rehabilitation immediately.

The former Manchester City captain joined Milan on loan in January, with the Italian side having the option to buy the 34-year-old England international.

Walker has featured in 12 matches for Milan across all competitions since his arrival.

Despite a lacklustre season in Serie A with Milan ninth in the standings, they remain in the Coppa Italia and face rivals Inter Milan in the second leg of the semi-final on April 23 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Source: Reuters
