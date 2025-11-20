Milan derby in spotlight as Serie A resumes, Napoli's Conte on warpath

As Italian fans exhale and brace for playoff drama after the latest chapter of World Cup qualifying torment, their attention swings back to Serie A where the Milan derby takes centre stage and could prove pivotal early in the title race.

Leaders Inter meet third-placed AC Milan on Sunday with the two eternal rivals separated by two points in a high-stakes match that could carry the weight of something larger than just an early-season checkpoint.

With no more international breaks until March, managers will be happy to keep their squads together in the coming months, none more so than two new coaches in Inter's Cristian Chivu and Milan's Massimiliano Allegri.

INTER HIT THEIR STRIDE

After hiccups early in the season, Inter have hit their stride to win their last three league games, including a 2-0 victory over Lazio top of the standings.

They are not getting carried away, however,

"Being top right now doesn't count for anything. There is a long way to go," wing back Federico Dimarco said.

A cloud also lingers over wing back Denzel Dumfries after the Dutchman suffered an ankle injury on international duty.

Neighbours Milan are showing signs of being a team who could be serious Serie A contenders without European commitments cluttering their calendar as Allegri's side boast an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Three draws in their last four Serie A games, however, cost them the chance to claim an outright lead in the Scudetto and squandering a two-goal lead against a struggling Parma side last time out, a 2-2 draw, revealed frailties.

Milan are expected to welcome back Adrien Rabiot from injury and Allegri will be happy to add steel in midfield after they conceded only one goal in the five matches the Frenchman was involved in.

'HEART TRANSPLANTS AREN'T AN OPTION'

Champions Napoli are fourth, two points behind Inter, but weighed down by injuries to key players and a manager in open revolt against his own team's spirit.

A fuming Antonio Conte did not mince words after their 2-0 defeat by Bologna prevented Napoli from going top, saying they lacked "heart, desire and hunger".

It was their third league defeat of the season and fifth in all competitions.

"Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit," Conte said.

Napoli take on Atalanta who named former Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino as manager after sacking Ivan Juric with the club languishing in 13th.

Atalanta look a shadow of the free-scoring team built by Gian Piero Gasperini, who is now orchestrating AS Roma's remarkable rise to new heights this season as they sit second, level on points with Inter.

Roma are away at Cremonese, who have won only one of their last nine matches to sit 11th.

Sixth-placed Juventus, still searching for a new identity under Luciano Spalletti, travel to face rock-bottom Fiorentina who are still seeking their first win of the season.