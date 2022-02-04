Milan derby not decisive for Serie A title race – Inzaghi

ROME : Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi dismissed the suggestion that his side can end rivals AC Milan’s Serie A title hopes with victory in the upcoming Milan Derby and pointed on Friday to his team’s own recovery in the first half of the season.

The champions are four points clear of third-placed Milan, with a game in hand, ahead of Saturday’s match at San Siro.

But, when asked about the significance of the weekend clash, Inzaghi pointed to the fact that his side clawed back ground on Milan earlier this season after an inconsistent start.

“We saw what happened in the first half of the season. We were seven points off the top and managed to close the gap,” Inzaghi told a news conference.

“We know what the derby means for the fans, but there are 15 games to go, and 45 points left to play for.”

Inzaghi was asked who he expects to contend for the league title this season, and pointed to the threat of Juventus, who are 11 points behind them but signed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in January.

“It is still open. Beyond Milan and Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus are very strong," Inzaghi said.

"The Bianconeri were my favourites in the summer and have been on a great run in the last two months, as well has having a great transfer window. Everyone down to Juve still has the chance to fight for the league. There are still a lot of points available."

The derby kicks off a crucial period for Inter, who face AS Roma in the Italian Cup quarter-finals, second-placed Napoli in Serie A and Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 in the next two weeks.

“It will be an intense and stimulating period, facing so many prestigious opponents in a row,” Inzaghi said.

“We know the derby means a lot and we’re focused; I hope the guys have clear minds.

“There are never any favourites in a derby. Even more so in this one, between two teams who are very strong and well-organised. Motivation and moments will make the difference.”

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)