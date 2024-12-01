Milan did well in breaking through Empoli's aggressive defence, says Fonseca

MILAN : AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was delighted with his team's 3-0 win over Empoli, one of Serie A's least generous teams, on Saturday.

Tijjani Reijnders's double and a goal by Alvaro Morata earned Milan a comfortable victory over 10th-placed Empoli, with the hosts taking the lead in the 19th minute.

"We played a great game against a team that is very aggressive defensively, which has the fourth-best defence in the championship," Fonseca told a press conference.

Empoli, who came into the clash at the San Siro three points shy of Milan, have conceded 14 goals in 14 games so far this season - the same tally as Lazio, Milan and Inter, who have all played 13, and more than only Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina.

"We played a very balanced game, offensively and defensively. There was one very important thing - the (quick) recovery of the ball in the offensive half of the pitch," Fonseca said.

"We scored three goals but could have scored six or seven if we hadn't made the wrong last choices."

Seventh-placed Milan have kept a clean sheet in at least five of their first seven Serie A home games of the season for the first time in more than 20 years.

"I can say good things about (defender Matteo) Gabbia, he is a great professional," Fonseca added.

"He is taking on an important leadership role, and he is playing very well. I told him that I am very, very satisfied with his renewal. If there is a player who deserves it, it is him.

"Today we did not concede any goals and we did not give Empoli any chances."

Milan extended Italy international Gabbia's contract until 2029 earlier this week.

Reijnders, the scorer of two goals on the night, was more restrained in his comments.

"We haven't done anything yet, we have to keep pushing," said the 26-year-old Dutchman.

"Good match but the points distance from the Champions League zone weighs. We play to win (but) we are not satisfied with the position."

Milan, with a game in hand, have 22 points, seven behind leaders Napoli who visit 11th-placed Torino on Sunday.