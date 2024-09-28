Logo
Milan ease 3-0 past Lecce with quick-fire goals
Milan ease 3-0 past Lecce with quick-fire goals

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lecce - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2024
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lecce - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2024 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their second goal with Rafael Leao REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lecce - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2024 AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders in action with Lecce's Ylber Ramadani REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
28 Sep 2024 04:51AM
MILAN, Italy : AC Milan beat Lecce 3-0 in Serie A on Friday as Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic sealed the win just before the break, scoring all goals inside five minutes.

Morata gave Milan the lead in the 38th minute with a towering header, nodding home a Hernandez free kick before the ball bounced in off the inside of the bar.

Hernandez doubled the advantage three minutes later with a shot into the roof of the net and Pulisic added a third two minutes from halftime as he got to the rebound and struck into the middle of the net.

Milan provisionally moved up to second in the standings on 11 points, level with leaders Torino who host Lazio on Sunday. Lecce are 17th with five points.

Source: Reuters

