Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan fall to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan fall to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana

Milan fall to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Salernitana - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 13, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan fall to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Salernitana - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 13, 2023 AC Milan's Sandro Tonali in action with Salernitana's Boulaye Dia and Federico Bonazzoli REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan fall to surprise 1-1 draw against Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Salernitana - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 13, 2023 AC Milan's Sandro Tonali in action with Salernitana's Boulaye Dia REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
14 Mar 2023 06:03AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, making it their third winless outing in a row in all competitions.

Milan took a 1-0 lead just before the interval when Olivier Giroud nodded in from a corner by midfielder Ismael Bennacer, leaving Salernitana keeper Guillermo Ochoa unmoved.

Salernitana levelled in the 61st minute through unmarked forward Boulaye Dia, who was set up inside the box by defender Domagoj Bradaric and made it 1-1 with a first-touch finish.

Milan were desperate to regain the lead but despite their advantage in possession, and late chances by defender Alessandro Florenzi and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they were unable to change the scoreline.

Milan are fourth in the standings on 48 points, one behind third-placed Lazio and two adrift of Inter Milan in second. They are 20 points behind runaway title contenders Napoli.

Salernitana are 16th on 26 points, as they added a precious point to further extend their lead over the relegation zone to seven.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.