Milan fight back for 2-2 at Lecce

Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped champions AC Milan to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Lecce shocked their more celebrated opponents when they took the lead after just three minutes, with Theo Hernandez chesting in an own goal following a defensive blunder from Pierre Kalulu.

The hosts doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after Morten Hjulmand sent a cross into the box and defender Federico Baschirotto headed it into the right corner.

Milan reduced the arrears shortly after the break when Leao picked up a rebound from Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone and fired it into the net.

A well placed header from Calabria made it 2-2 in the 70th minute.

The result left Milan second in the standings with 38 points after 18 games, one point ahead of Juventus and nine behind Napoli.