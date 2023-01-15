Logo
Milan fight back for 2-2 at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v AC Milan - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 14, 2023 Lecce's Joan Gonzalez and Valentin Gendrey in action with AC Milan's Rafael Leao REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v AC Milan - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 14, 2023 AC Milan's Davide Calabria scores their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
15 Jan 2023 03:23AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 03:23AM)
Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped champions AC Milan to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Lecce shocked their more celebrated opponents when they took the lead after just three minutes, with Theo Hernandez chesting in an own goal following a defensive blunder from Pierre Kalulu.

The hosts doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after Morten Hjulmand sent a cross into the box and defender Federico Baschirotto headed it into the right corner.

Milan reduced the arrears shortly after the break when Leao picked up a rebound from Lecce keeper Wladimiro Falcone and fired it into the net.

A well placed header from Calabria made it 2-2 in the 70th minute.

The result left Milan second in the standings with 38 points after 18 games, one point ahead of Juventus and nine behind Napoli.

Source: Reuters

