Milan fight back to beat Como 2-1

MILAN, Italy : AC Milan staged a thrilling comeback to secure a 2-1 home win against Como in Serie A on Saturday, thanks to second-half goals by Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders.

With their second consecutive league win, Milan are in seventh place with 47 points, five points behind Juventus in fourth, the final Champions League spot, with Juve playing at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Lucas Da Cunha stunned the San Siro into silence after 33 minutes, guiding a precise left-footed strike from the edge of the area into the bottom corner to put the visitors in front.

Como's hopes faded six minutes into the second half when Da Cunha thought he had scored his second, only for VAR to disallow the goal. Milan seized the opportunity, with Pulisic equalising two minutes later with a half-volley that went in inside the far post.

Reijnders completed the comeback with a close-range goal in the 75th minute, while Como's misery was compounded when Dele Alli received a straight red card in stoppage time, minutes after coming on, for stamping on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.