Milan fight back to beat promoted Cagliari 3-1
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - September 27, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Cagliari's Gabriele Zappa REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - September 27, 2023 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in action with Cagliari's Gaetano Oristanio REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - September 27, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - September 27, 2023 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Cagliari's Gaetano Oristanio REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - September 27, 2023 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in action with Cagliari's Gaetano Oristanio REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
28 Sep 2023 02:40AM
CAGLIARI, ITALY : AC Milan fought back after falling behind at promoted Cagliari to secure a 3-1 Serie A victory on Wednesday.

Zito Luvumbo thrilled the home crowd after 29 minutes, as he unleashed a left-footed rocket into the top corner from a tight angle, against the run of play.

The euphoria was short-lived, however, as Milan equalised in the 40th minute when Noah Okafor tapped in after the ball rebounded off Cagliari's goalkeeper Boris Radunovic.

Five minutes later, Fikayo Tomori bundled another loose ball into the net from point-blank range.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek shattered any remaining hope for the Sardinian side on the hour mark when he scored his first goal for Milan with a powerful strike from 25 metres out.

Milan sit in second place with 15 points, level with leaders Inter Milan, who host Sassuolo later on Wednesday. Cagliari are bottom of the table with two points.

Source: Reuters

