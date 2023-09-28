Milan fight back to beat promoted Cagliari 3-1

CAGLIARI, ITALY : AC Milan fought back after falling behind at promoted Cagliari to secure a 3-1 Serie A victory on Wednesday.

Zito Luvumbo thrilled the home crowd after 29 minutes, as he unleashed a left-footed rocket into the top corner from a tight angle, against the run of play.

The euphoria was short-lived, however, as Milan equalised in the 40th minute when Noah Okafor tapped in after the ball rebounded off Cagliari's goalkeeper Boris Radunovic.

Five minutes later, Fikayo Tomori bundled another loose ball into the net from point-blank range.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek shattered any remaining hope for the Sardinian side on the hour mark when he scored his first goal for Milan with a powerful strike from 25 metres out.

Milan sit in second place with 15 points, level with leaders Inter Milan, who host Sassuolo later on Wednesday. Cagliari are bottom of the table with two points.