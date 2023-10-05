Logo
Milan frustrated in 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 4, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud shoots at goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck in action with AC Milan's Rafael Leao REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson in action with AC Milan's Rafael Leao REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 4, 2023 AC Milan's Tommaso Pobega in action with Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson and Donyell Malen REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
05 Oct 2023 05:07AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 05:12AM)
DORTMUND, Germany: AC Milan were frustrated by a disciplined Borussia Dortmund as their Group F fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Milan's most productive spell came towards the end of the match but Samuel Chukwueze stumbled when presented with a clear chance, sending the ball straight to keeper Gregor Kobel, while Tijjani Reijnders put the rebound just wide.

The first meeting between the two teams in more than two decades saw an entertaining first half.

Milan kicked off the match with a strong and high-paced performance, while Dortmund, who finished as Bundesliga runners-up last season, applied substantial pressure to disrupt the visitors' build-up and posed a constant threat on the counter-attack.

Source: Reuters

