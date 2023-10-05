Milan frustrated in 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany: AC Milan were frustrated by a disciplined Borussia Dortmund as their Group F fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Milan's most productive spell came towards the end of the match but Samuel Chukwueze stumbled when presented with a clear chance, sending the ball straight to keeper Gregor Kobel, while Tijjani Reijnders put the rebound just wide.

The first meeting between the two teams in more than two decades saw an entertaining first half.

Milan kicked off the match with a strong and high-paced performance, while Dortmund, who finished as Bundesliga runners-up last season, applied substantial pressure to disrupt the visitors' build-up and posed a constant threat on the counter-attack.