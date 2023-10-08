Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal

Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - October 7, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - October 7, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - October 7, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud makes a save after going in goal to replace Mike Maignan who was sent off REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
08 Oct 2023 05:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENOA, Italy : A late goal by Christian Pulisic earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at Genoa that put them top of Serie A on Saturday as striker Olivier Giroud went in goal after keeper Mike Maignan was sent off in stoppage time.

The game took a chaotic turn when Milan goalkeeper Maignan saw red for a foul on Caleb Ekuban late in stoppage time and Giroud took his spot in goal with Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson then crashing a free kick against the bar from the edge of the box.

Giroud then brilliantly denied George Puscas just before the final whistle.

Milan moved two points clear at the top of the table after rivals Inter Milan threw away an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.