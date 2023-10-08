Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal

GENOA, Italy :A late strike by Christian Pulisic earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at promoted Genoa that put them top of Serie A on Saturday but the game ended in chaos as both keepers were sent off and striker Olivier Giroud went in goal for the visitors.

U.S. international Pulisic netted in the 87th minute with a half-volley from near the penalty spot after he was brilliantly set up by Yunus Musah to give Milan the lead.

But the three points were hanging by a thread as the game took a chaotic turn when Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red for a foul on Caleb Ekuban late in stoppage time and Giroud took his spot in goal.

Luckily for the Frenchman, Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson crashed a free kick against the bar from the edge of the box and Giroud then brilliantly denied George Puscas just before the final whistle.

Milan, who earned their seventh win in eight games, moved two points clear at the top of the table after rivals Inter Milan threw away an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Bologna earlier on Saturday.

Milan have struggled with injuries and coach Stefano Pioli made six changes to the starting lineup that beat Lazio 2-0 last weekend, with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joining Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer on the sidelines.

Genoa, who in September won 4-1 against AS Roma and held champions Napoli to a 2-2 draw, managed to stay on level terms in an even first half, before Pioli introduced Rafael Leao and Pulisic after the break as he sought to break the deadlock.

Genoa keeper Josep Martinez pulled off a great save to tip a Leao header that bounced up off the ground aside for a corner in the 65th minute.

Martinez also received a red card in the final minutes when the Spaniard collected his second booking.

Milan will be without Maignan and defender Theo Hernandez, who picked up his fifth yellow card, when they host Juventus next in Serie A following the international break.