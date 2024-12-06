Milan have a plan in hand to face in-form Atalanta, says Fonseca

AC Milan are feeling confident ahead of their visit to high-flying Atalanta in Serie A on Friday, said coach Paulo Fonseca, as they look to close the gap to the top of the table.

Milan earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Empoli in their last league outing as they stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to four matches.

But the 19-time Italian champions, who are seventh in the standings and 10 points off the top with a game in hand, face a tough test as they look to extend that momentum.

Second-placed Atalanta, unbeaten since their 3-2 home loss to Como in late September, trail leaders Napoli by one point and can move top of the table with a win.

"It's never a good time to face Atalanta. We are in a good moment, we are growing and we are confident. However, facing Atalanta is always difficult," Fonseca told a press conference on Thursday.

"They have won their last eight games (across all competitions), scoring (26) goals and conceding only four ... It will be a very difficult match, but we are ready to play it with confidence."

While Atalanta are flying high, Milan will hope to spoil their plans.

"I think we have prepared the match well. It will be tactical," Fonseca said.

"It's very easy to understand how Atalanta play ... But it is difficult to counter them, because they do it very well, offensively and defensively."

The Portuguese coach believes Milan are heading in the right direction.

"I think a lot of this comes from how the team defends, because that brings stability and confidence to everyone," Fonseca said.

"The team is doing well defensively and that brings confidence to attack."

Milan face Atalanta on the back of three straight victories across Coppa Italia, Serie A and the Champions League.

"It will be a good test for us, because Atalanta are really strong offensively, they create a lot. It will be a good test to see how we defend and also how we attack," Fonseca added.

The Milan coach has never come out on top against Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

"I have no special desire to beat Gasperini," Fonseca said.

"I am the first to say that he is unique, we must recognise the work he is doing. I have great admiration for him. I want to win tomorrow as against anyone."