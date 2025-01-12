Logo
Sport

Milan held to 1-1 draw by lowly Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 11, 2025 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in action with Cagliari's Nadir Zortea REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held to 1-1 draw by lowly Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 11, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Cagliari's Nadir Zortea REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held to 1-1 draw by lowly Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 11, 2025 AC Milan's Tammy Abraham shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan held to 1-1 draw by lowly Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 11, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action with Cagliari's Nadir Zortea REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
12 Jan 2025 05:57AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2025 06:01AM)
(Changes Napoli to Lazio in final paragraph)

MILAN, Italy :AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-battlers Cagliari on Saturday in new coach Sergio Conceicao's Serie A debut.

The hosts dominated the entire match but the game was goalless at halftime before Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 51st minute from close range.

Cagliari stunned the hosts four minutes later from a counter-attack with defender Nadir Zortea scoring with a low shot from outside the box.

Milan sit eighth in the standings on 28 points, eight points behind fourth-placed Lazio, but with two games in hand. Cagliari are 18th with 18 points.

Source: Reuters

