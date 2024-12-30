Milan held to 1-1 draw by Roma's magic moment

Logo
30 Dec 2024 05:53AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2024 06:05AM)
MILAN, Italy : AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw at home against AS Roma in a hard-fought and heated Serie A clash on Sunday, where an early goal from Tijjani Reijnders was equalised shortly after by a stunning volley from Paulo Dybala.

The result put Milan eighth with 27 points, 14 behind Atalanta and Napoli at the joint top, while Roma are 10th with 20 points.

Milan broke the deadlock after 16 minutes when Youssouf Fofana advanced into the box and played the ball across to Reijnders, who fired it in with a first-time shot.

Seven minutes later, Roma responded with a moment of football magic inside the box when Artem Dovbyk flicked the ball with a clever back-heel, lifting it into the air to set up Paulo Dybala who sent a perfect volley into the net to even the score.

The first half grew heated just before the break when Reijnders went down inside the box, but the referee waved play on. Milan coach Paulo Fonseca's protests led to his dismissal for dissent.

While both sides dominated parts of the second half, neither managed to score the winning goal, resulting in the points being split.

Source: Reuters

