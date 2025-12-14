Milan held to 2-2 home draw by Sassuolo after late Lauriente equaliser

MILAN, Italy, Dec 14 : AC Milan had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo at San Siro on Sunday after Armand Lauriente's late strike for the visitors ensured the Serie A title race remains finely poised.

Milan, who are top with 32 points from 15 matches, have a one-point lead over defending champions Napoli, who visit 12th-placed Udinese later on Sunday. Sassuolo sit ninth on 21 points.

The visitors stunned Milan in the 13th minute when Andrea Pinamonti's clever layoff set up midfielder Ismael Kone, who expertly chipped goalkeeper Mike Maignan to open the scoring.

The hosts equalised just before halftime through a well-crafted move. Luka Modric slipped a perfectly weighted pass to Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the right and the Englishman's cross reached 19-year-old left back Davide Bartesaghi, who rifled the ball into the bottom corner to open his account for Milan.

Bartesaghi scored again in the 47th minute to put Milan ahead but their hopes of securing all three points were dashed in the 77th when Lauriente broke free and slipped past Fikayo Tomori before firing into the far corner to salvage a point.